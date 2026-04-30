Mamata vs Adhikari in Bhabanipur — on the ground, at booths

It was an unusual polling day morning for Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is fighting to remain in power for the fourth consecutive term.

Banerjee was on the streets since morning Wednesday.

Shortly after voting commenced, she left her Kalighat residence in Kolkata to reach Chetla to meet her close aide and Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also contesting the Assembly elections.

After meeting Hakim and visiting a booth in the Chetla area, she alleged that several police observers, who came from “outside Bengal”, were “acting at the BJP’s directions”.

“People are supposed to cast their votes, can voting take place like this? They (police observers) are dancing to the tunes of the BJP… The Election Commission is openly harassing and tormenting us. We have sent a contempt of court notice, still countless outside observers have been brought here,” Banerjee told reporters who had been following her from the time she left home.