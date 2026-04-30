Mamata vs Adhikari in Bhabanipur — on the ground, at booths

“People are supposed to cast their votes, can voting take place like this? They (police observers) are dancing to the tunes of the BJP… The Election Commission is openly harassing and tormenting us. We have sent a contempt of court notice, still countless outside observers have been brought here,” Banerjee told reporters who had been following her from the time she left home.
From Chetla, she headed to Chakraberia in her Bhabanipur constituency, where she met TMC councillor Ashim Basu, who alleged that Central forces had barged into his home late Tuesday night.
“I could not sleep last night… They are openly targeting our agents and party workers. Midnight raids are being conducted without any legal warrant… Our workers are being picked up and detained on fabricated grounds just to stop them from performing their polling duties,” the chief minister said after meeting Basu.
“The BJP’s politics of bhoy (fear), suppression, and brute force will not work in Bengal. The more you harass us, the stronger we become,” she said.
While Banerjee was in Chakraberia with her supporters, Leader of Opposition and her rival Suvendu Adhikari also turned up at the same spot, with CRPF personnel in tow. This led to chaos on the streets with TMC and BJP supporters chanting slogans targeting each other.
“Why is Mamata roaming around with so many people?” asked Adhikari, citing prohibitory orders on account of the election.
“People are out to vote… Vote for change. I expect high voter turnout in Bhabanipur, maybe 90%. The tricks of TMC are not working. This time, BJP agents have been able to sit in all polling booths,” said Adhikari, who had defeated Mamata by a narrow margin in Nandigram five years ago. This time, he is contesting from two seats — Nandigram and Bhabanipur against Banerjee.
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, at a polling booth in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Credits: ANI Photo)
Tensions escalated by afternoon when a scuffle broke out at Jai Hind Bhawan polling station over heated sloganeering between TMC and BJP supporters. Around noon, as Adhikari’s vehicle reached the Muktadal More area, woman TMC workers began shouting “Joy Bangla” and “chor-chor”. Adhikari briefly got out of his car and tried to chase them away before heading towards Patuapara in the Kalighat area.
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A team of Central forces reached Jai Hind Bhawan to bring the situation under control. “I informed the Central forces, and made sure they are gone,” claimed Adhikari.
Adhikari also claimed that the BJP would win with a two-thirds majority. Claiming that 71-year-old Banerjee “could not compete” with him as she had “grown old”, Adhikari said the CM would “lose by over 200 votes” in her “own booth”.
It was not until 4.15 pm when Banerjee reached the Mitra Institution polling booth to cast her vote. Flashing the victory sign, she pointed towards her polling booth and commented on the heavy presence of Central forces and the absence of state police from the polling booth.
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, at a polling booth in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Credits: ANI Photo)
“The atrocities by the Central forces are unprecedented. What is happening is not at all free and fair polls… Central forces are supposed to guard the country’s borders, but instead they are working for a particular party,” she said, without naming the BJP.
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“We are going to get two-thirds majority,” she added as she left for her Kalighat residence.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More