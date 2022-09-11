Mamata to visit Purba Medinipur next week

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Purba Medinipur district on September 14 to inaugurate several projects, including the Digha-Mandarmani bypass road.

The Chief Minister will also hold an administrative meeting in Nimtauri in Tamluk, officials said.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that this would be Banerjee’s first district tour before the panchayat polls early next year. “The chief minister does not want to go in the panchayat elections with pending development work. She is first going to Purba Medinipur because the Congress is not in a good position in the district following the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari, who joined BJP ahead of the Assembly elections last year,” a TMC leader said.

It is likely that the chairman of Purba Medinipur Zila Parishad will be held on Wednesday in the presence of the TMC chief, sources said. The incumbent chairman of the Zila Parishad, Devprasad Das, died recently, leading to a vacancy.

Meanwhile, Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Purnendu Maji held a meeting with the administrative officers on Saturday for the preparation of the Chief Minister’s visit. The meeting was attended by BDOs of 25 blocks of the district along with officials from various levels of the district administration and police.