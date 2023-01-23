scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Mamata to visit Birbhum and Malda

In Birbhum, she could meet party leaders to boost their morale with Anubrata being behind bars: TMC sources

Kolkata International Book Fair, Mamata Banerjee, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, birbhum, Malda, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsChief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a rally in Malda district. File
After inaugurating the Kolkata International Book Fair and chairing a meeting of the state cabinet on January 30, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on tours to Birbhum and Malda districts in the run-up to the panchayat elections in West Bengal.

According to sources with the state administration, either on January 30 or the next day, the chief minister will first go on a two-day visit to Birbhum district, where she will chair an administrative meeting. She would then visit Malda district for a day to attend an administrative meeting and hold a rally, they said, adding that the chief minister will hand over appointment letters for government services to some beneficiaries at the rally. The dates are, however, yet to be finalised, they said.

Recently, Banerjee held a ‘public service event’ at Sagar Dighi in Murshidabad district, and then attended a government service delivery programme — with a focus on three North Bengal districts of Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri — in Alipurduar district. She also handed over government services to some beneficiaries from these districts.

Her visit to Birbhum district assumes significance as it is taking place in the backdrop of the arrest of party district president and one of her most trusted lieutenant Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case in August last. Anubrata’s arrest has put the party on a weaker wicket in Birbhum district, said party sources.

A senior TMC leader said, “After Anubrata’s arrest, no replacement was made. In Birbhum, Rana Singha, Chandranath Sinha, Kajal Sheikh and Ashish Banerjee are there, but nobody has the potential to become the unquestionable leader of Birbhum. After the arrest of Mondol, BJP and CPI(M) are gradually increasing their organisational strength in several pockets of the district.”

“Banerjee will now have to find an alternative to Mondal who can provide leadership to the party in Birbhum. Otherwise, the party will have to face a stiff challenge in the panchayat polls,” he added.

However, state administration sources said during the chief minister’s tour, there would not be any political rally or meeting in Birbhum. But, TMC sources said Banerjee might sit with the party’s district leadership during her Birbhum visit.

In Malda, according to party sources, the TMC is on a sticky wicket owing to its weaker organisational strength as compared to other districts, so the party supremo’s visit ahead of the panchayat polls assumes

significance in terms of providing strength to the local leadership and giving momentum to the party’s campaigning in the district.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 03:07 IST
