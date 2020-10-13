Mamata to unveil two double-decker tourist buses today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will unveil two open roof double-decker buses on Tuesday afternoon, government officials said on Monday.

The buses, the officials added, were being introduced to boost tourism and make the Durga Puja experience memorable for tourists.

According to the government, the vehicles are meant to be used for hop-on and hop-off bus tours for those who want to go sightseeing, and are not meant for public transport.

The buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, automatic doors, and destination boards.

While old double-decker buses had two doors, these 51-seater buses have one.

Sixteen of the seats are on the upper deck.

Officials said the buses would be painted in Mamata Banerjee’s favourite blue and white colours. If they become a success, more buses will be launched, officials said.

Double-decker buses first hit the streets of the city during the British era. The red-and-white vehicles were part of Kolkata’s public transport system till the mid-1990s before they were phased out because of high maintenance costs.

At the time, the Calcutta State Transport Corporation, now the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) following the merger of three state undertakings, also used to run trailer double-deckers on a few routes.

The most popular of those buses was the iconic L-9 bus.

