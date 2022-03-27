Mamata to start six-day North Bengal visit today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will start her six-day trip to north Bengal on Sunday.

Banerjee, who is scheduled to hold an administrative review meeting at Bagdogra on Sunday, is likely to hand over certificates to the beneficiaries of various state government projects and schemes.

In the evening, she will leave for Darjeeling by road. Apart from attending various programmes in the Hills, the CM will meet with representatives of some political parties.

She will return to Uttar Kanya in Siliguri on March 31 and leave for Kolkata on April 1.

Apart from the preparations for the GTA elections, a big announcement can be made in

the hills.