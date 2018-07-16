Mamata to sound poll bugle at Martyrs’ Day rally: TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri)

TMC CHIEF Mamata Banerjee will sound the poll bugle for next year’s general election at the party’s Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21, said TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi Sunday.

The party holds will hold its annual Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21 in Kolkata to pay homage to 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing in 1993.

On Sunday, Bakshi had paid a visit to the rally venue in Esplanade to monitor preparations. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Our target is 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Our party supremo will sound the poll bugle from July 21 rally. She will give a clarion call to put an end to divisive politics and fight the communal forces. She will prepare the political strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Martyrs’ Day rally, which the TMC has decided to turn into a mega political rally this year. The party is expecting a record turnout and has launched campaigns across the state to galvanise support.

