Mamata to send letters to health scheme beneficiaries

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will send letters to beneficiaries of state schemes in a bid to strike a connect with them in the run-up to elections.

Sources said the decision was taken to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to reach out to the public through Ayushman Bharat letters.

Notices in this regard were given to all Medical Superintendents, Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOH) and authorities of decentralised hospitals. The letters will be sent to people who received free treatment in the past year.

“A letter for circulation to patients who have received all sorts of free treatment at your hospital during the period of their admission and have been cured and discharged from hospital in the last one year (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019). The letter should be directly addressing the name of the beneficiary and should be delivered by post or by hand in their name and address as mentioned in admission register”, reads the notice.

Officials said all logistics costs would be borne by CMOH of the district for hospitals under their control MSVP for Medical Colleges and Teaching Institutions/ Superintendents of Decentralised Hospitals. Feedback on status of delivery of total number of beneficiaries for which such letters have been distributed will be given to DDHS by mail within seven days.