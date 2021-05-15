Mamata to PM: Be fair, quick in PSA plant allotment

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to be fair and quick in allotment of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants for the state.

She wrote: “… Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed… quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised every day. We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get 4 in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA plants!”

She added, “Kindly get the priorities, implementing agencies and quota fixed, fairly and quickly. Our own supplementary PSA installation plans… are getting disturbed because of indecisiveness at Delhi.”