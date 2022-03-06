Mamata to pick new civic chiefs, decide on return of Independents at March 8 meeting

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee would look to balance the old and new while favouring young leaders with a clean image as she sits down to pick the chairpersons of 102 municipalities and candidates for chairpersons in another four at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on March 8, party sources said. She will also take a call on the return of rebels who contested the recent civic polls as Independents and won.

With her party scoring a comprehensive victory in the civic elections, winning 102 of the 108 municipal corporations that went to polls, Banerjee will name the civic chairpersons and their deputies, as well as new district presidents and office-bearers of the new state committee after holding consultations with top leaders.

While the Trinamool secured outright wins in 102 civic bodies, the CPM and the newly formed Hamro Party won the Taherpur and Darjeeling municipalities respectively. The remaining four threw up a hung verdict with no one party securing absolute majority to form the boards. However, the Trinamool could form the boards in these four municipalities if it can secure the support of the winning Independent candidates. According to sources in the ruling party, all the winning Independents were Trinamool candidates. Many of these rebels, who contested the polls as Independents and won, have now expressed a desire to return to the Trinamool.

A senior Trinamool leader said, “Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee will take the final call on taking back the rebels who won the civic polls as Independent candidates. The party’s chances of forming the boards in four hung civic bodies would hinge on what she decides to do. She will also pick the chairpersons and the deputies in 102 municipalities where we won after consulting with district leaderships concerned.”