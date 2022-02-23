Mamata to inaugurate Kolkata book fair on Feb 28

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee and KM Khalid MP, Hon’ble State Minister for Cultural Affairs, of Bangladesh will inaugurate the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair on February 28 at Central Park in Salt Lake. Eminent writer Sanjib Chattopadhyay and Bangladeshi author Selina Hossain will also be present at the inauguration ceremony.

Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which organises the book fair, general secretary Tridib Chatterjee, said there would be nearly 600 book stalls and 200 little magazine stalls in the book fair, which will conclude on March 13.

There will be nine entry and exit gates in the IKBF 2022 for the easy movement of the visitors. Three gates will be the replica of three books penned by former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Among the other gates, there will be Biswa Bangla Gate, Satyajit Ray Gate and Abanindranath Gate.

Two big halls at the Book Fair, having mainly English publications, have been named after Subhash Chandra Bose and Aurobindo.

Around 20 countries across the globe will participate at this year’s fair with Iran participating for the first time. Bangladesh, which is the focal theme country, will have around 50 publishers inside their pavilion.