scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Mamata to begin four-day north Bengal visit today

There is an administrative meeting scheduled in Jalpaiguri district on October 18 that the CM will attend. On October 19, she will participate in a Vijaya Sammilani programme to be organised by the police administration in Siliguri.

Mamata Banerjee north Bengal visit, Mamata Banerjee, North Bengal, Durga idol immersion, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsChief Minister Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee will on Monday begin a four-day visit to North Bengal. She will leave for Bagdogra Airport from Kolkata on Monday afternoon. On the first day of the visit, the CM will go to Malbazar to meet the relatives of those killed in the flash flood recently. On October 5, during Durga idol immersion in Malbazar area of Jalpaiguri, eight persons died in the flash flood. Mamata will meet their relatives on Monday.

After the incident, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also announced the same amount of financial assistance. State Minister Buluchiki Baraik and a BJP delegation also met the affected families.

There is an administrative meeting scheduled in Jalpaiguri district on October 18 that the CM will attend. On October 19, she will participate in a Vijaya Sammilani programme to be organised by the police administration in Siliguri. The Chief Minister will return to Kolkata on October 20. According to sources in the administration, although this schedule has been prepared for the time being, the chief minister’s itinerary may change depending on the situation.

More from Kolkata

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday sparked a controversy with his remarkls about the Chief Minister’s tour. He claimed that the CM would stay at a resort \owned by TMC MLA from Budgebudge, Dulal Das, and that the state government is repairing the resort using “public funds”. He tweeted, “When WB is reeling under the pressure of financial insolvency & Govt is unable to pay DA, repair roads, generate employment, is it fair to waste public funds to renovate a Pvt Resort of TMC MLA Dulal Chandra Das, because the most VVIP guest of WB… is going to stay there?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...Premium
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:42:56 am
Next Story

Your community safe in our party’s rule: BJP leaders at Lucknow Pasmanda meet

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement