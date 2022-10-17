Mamata to begin four-day north Bengal visit today

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee will on Monday begin a four-day visit to North Bengal. She will leave for Bagdogra Airport from Kolkata on Monday afternoon. On the first day of the visit, the CM will go to Malbazar to meet the relatives of those killed in the flash flood recently. On October 5, during Durga idol immersion in Malbazar area of Jalpaiguri, eight persons died in the flash flood. Mamata will meet their relatives on Monday.

After the incident, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also announced the same amount of financial assistance. State Minister Buluchiki Baraik and a BJP delegation also met the affected families.

There is an administrative meeting scheduled in Jalpaiguri district on October 18 that the CM will attend. On October 19, she will participate in a Vijaya Sammilani programme to be organised by the police administration in Siliguri. The Chief Minister will return to Kolkata on October 20. According to sources in the administration, although this schedule has been prepared for the time being, the chief minister’s itinerary may change depending on the situation.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday sparked a controversy with his remarkls about the Chief Minister’s tour. He claimed that the CM would stay at a resort \owned by TMC MLA from Budgebudge, Dulal Das, and that the state government is repairing the resort using “public funds”. He tweeted, “When WB is reeling under the pressure of financial insolvency & Govt is unable to pay DA, repair roads, generate employment, is it fair to waste public funds to renovate a Pvt Resort of TMC MLA Dulal Chandra Das, because the most VVIP guest of WB… is going to stay there?”