Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Mamata to attend CMs’ meeting called by PM on Dec 5

According to Nabanna sources, the chief minister may also hold a one-to-one meeting with PM Modi where she will discuss issues related to West Bengal. Besides, the Trinamool Congress supremo will hold a meeting with party MPs to discuss strategy for the winter session in Parliament.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to leave for Delhi on December 4 to attend a meeting of all chief ministers called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5 to discuss the preparatory process for the G20 Summit in 2023.

“The CM will attend a meeting of all CMs called by the PM on the G20 Summit. She will also hold a meeting with all our MPs and give us guidelines for the winter session of the Parliament,” confirmed a senior TMC leader.

“Banerjee will guide give us on the issues we have to raise against the the Centre and how we will coordinate with other like-minded parties in Parliament,” said a senior TMC MP. On December 6, Banerjee is scheduled to visit Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan.

