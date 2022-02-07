Mamata the only power centre in TMC: Abhishek Banerjee

Dismissing allegations that he is calling the shots at the organisational and administrative level in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that there is no “power centre” in his party other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, his aunt.

In an interview with the Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta, he said that opposition parties are spreading a false narrative about him to tarnish TMC’s image.

Responding to queries about if he takes decisions on transfers and appointments of IPS and IAS officers, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Nothing happens on my instruction at the administration level. There is no question of my taking such decisions as I do not belong to the administration. I also don’t have any plans to join the administration in the next 20 years. This is a completely wrong narrative which is being spread by the Opposition.

“It is also being said that there are two power centres in TMC. Let me tell you clearly that Mamata Banerjee is the only power centre in TMC. There is no other power centre in our party,” he said.