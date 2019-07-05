Mamata takes part in Rath Yatra with Nusrat, calls for communal harmony

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated two Rath Yatras in Bengal with a message of religious harmony. In Kolkata, TMC’s newly elected Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband, Nikhil Jain, were present with the CM.

In Hooghly’s Mahesh, she highlighted the state government’s initiative for restoration and beautification of temples and mosques in Bengal during the occasion.

“They call me every year and I am happy to be here. Togetherness and tolerance for all faiths is the real religion. Religion preaches humanity. Communal harmony should prevail. There should be no division on lines of religion and caste. Let good sense prevail,” Banerjee said in Kolkata and ended her speech with ‘Jai Jaganath, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bangla’ chants.

Jahan, who was recently criticised by a section of Muslim clerics for wearing vermilion and mangalsutra in Lok Sabha after her wedding, attended the inauguration ceremony and stated that in Bengal all religious occasions are celebrated.

“Didi comes for Eid and stands with all. There is no politics on this. It is about faith and belief. In West Bengal, we participate in festivals irrespective of caste creed or religion,” said Jahan.

The CM also offered ‘aarti’ and inaugurated the Iskcon Rath Yatra in Kolkata, which entered its 48th year.

“Iskcon city is coming up in Mayapur (Nadia). The state government has done its part and the religious township is coming up over 700 acres of land. We hope lakhs of tourists will flock to the religious site,” said Banerjee.

While inaugurating the Rath Yatra in Mahesh, the CM said, “Communal harmony should prevail and also the right to pursue his or her own religion. Worship is a personal choice. Here in Mahesh, the tourism department has already given Rs 8 crore for development. We will sanction an additional Rs 15 crore shortly. We have also developed Gangasagar, which is a pilgrimage centre. We have also developed and renovated temples at Tarapith and Tarakeshwar as well as Furfura Sharif and Bandel Church among others.”

Later speaking to media persons and questioned about the critics’ remarks, Jahan said, “I do not pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion.”

Iskcon spokesperson Radharaman Das thanked Jahan for accepting the invitation to attend the ceremony.

“Thank you @nusratchirps for accepting the Rathayatra invitation. You are really showing the road forward. Respecting and caring for what others believe and participating in other festivities is a sure way to achieve the elusive social harmony,” Das had tweeted.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including national executive committee member Mukul Roy and co-observer of Bengal Arvind Menon, were seen attending a Rath Yatra in North Kolkata.

Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed for the well-being of one and all. “I convey my greetings to the people of Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra. My best wishes for the well being of the people of the state on this occasion,” the Governor said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.