Mamata slams ‘robbing of democratic rights’ amidst EC notices to intellectuals

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a stern warning against the “robbing of democratic rights”, citing the recent SIR notices served to prominent intellectuals.
While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, the chief minister claimed that at least 110 people have died because of stress and panic over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state so far.
Banerjee said her 162nd book, a compilation of 26 poems on the agony faced by people due to the SIR exercise, will come out in this edition of the fair.
Scores of people, including elderly ones, have to line up at SIR camps for hearing, and wait for five-six hours in the open every day, she added.
Noting that any parents with multiple children are being asked to explain their age gaps, she said proof of births are demanded from elderly people.
“I don’t have a birthday… I’ve written in the book that December 25 is not my birthday. Whenever I ask, it’s shown from that unknown time. There are many such instances. By the time I found out the date of birth, my mother had passed away. By then, our Madhyamik exams were over. There was no time to change it then, and there’s no way to change it now. I accept whatever is given. And sometimes, incorrect dates and years are given for voting. I won’t go into those details, otherwise, the Election Commission (EC) will catch me and say mine is canceled. I have my Madhyamik results and all that,” she said.
“Bengal is the birthplace of the Renaissance. If Amartya Sen is asked about the age difference between his father and mother, what could be more shameful! Poet Joy Goswami… he is also being served notice… many doctors, engineers too… Strange… it’s like they’ve found some amusement. Previously, the rule was not the EC, but the people who decided who would come and who wouldn’t. Now, the EC is deciding even before the votes who they will bring. This means robbing people of their democratic rights. This cannot happen. Everyone should protest against this. Remember, just because my house isn’t on fire it doesn’t mean I can stay silent when my neighbour’s house is. If my neighbours aren’t happy, I can’t be happy either. Keep this in mind. Amartya Sen, Joy Goswami—this touches you. It touches everyone. This is my grievance, rather my appeal to you,” the CM added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gukesh Dommaraju faced a crushing defeat at the Tata Steel Chess tournament, his first loss of the year. A fatal mistake against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who empathized with Gukesh's struggle, led to his defeat. This was a tough loss for Gukesh, as it was against the same opponent who had beaten him previously. Despite a strong start, Gukesh was unable to bounce back.