Mamata slams ‘robbing of democratic rights’ amidst EC notices to intellectuals

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a stern warning against the “robbing of democratic rights”, citing the recent SIR notices served to prominent intellectuals.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, the chief minister claimed that at least 110 people have died because of stress and panic over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state so far.

Banerjee said her 162nd book, a compilation of 26 poems on the agony faced by people due to the SIR exercise, will come out in this edition of the fair.

Scores of people, including elderly ones, have to line up at SIR camps for hearing, and wait for five-six hours in the open every day, she added.