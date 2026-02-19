‘Urge PM kindly not to discover new prefixes and suffixes’: Mamata slams Modi over his message on Ramakrishna

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his message on the birth anniversary of the19th-century spiritual leader Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Deva.

Taking to X handle, Mamata Banerjee wrote, ‘Shocked again! Yet again, our Prime Minister aggressively displays his cultural insensitivity to great figures of Bengal. Today is the janmatithi of Yugavatara (God’s incarnation in our age) Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva. While trying to hail the great saint on this occasion, our PM added an unprecedented and improper prefix to the great saint’s name, “Swami”!’

The West Bengal chief minister highlighted PM Modi’s message in Hindi, where he referred to Ramkrishna as Swami.