Mamata skips NITI Aayog virtual meet

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped a meeting of the the NITI Aayog governing council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay attended in the meeting.

The council, the apex body of the government’s think tank, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories (UTs), several Union ministers and senior government officials.

Banerjee has skipped similar meetings in the past too, terming them as a “fruitless” exercise, alleging that Niti Aayog has “no financial power” and cannot support the state plans.