Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Mamata says will visit Birbhum village today

March 24, 2022 3:07:27 am
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would visit Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight people were killed, on Thursday.

At a function in Kolkata, the CM said, “I wanted to visit today. Many of them (opposition leaders) have gone there. So I will not go till they are there. I heard they stopped at Asansol to eat langcha (a sweet) on their way to Rampurhat. Since I don’t want to fight with them, I will go there tomorrow (Thursday).”

Calling it a conspiracy to malign the state’s image, she said, “Our government never wants such a bloodshed. We do not want bombings and clashes. It was done by those who are not in government. No one will be spared. I have made at least 50 calls to Rampurhat ever since I came to know about the incident. An SIT has been formed to probe the incident.”

Governor responds to CM’s letter

Meanwhile, replying to the  Chief Minister’s letter asking him to refrain from making “unwarranted statements” on the Birbhum killings, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday wrote back to her saying he could not “fiddle in Raj Bhavan and be a mute spectator”.

He also questioned the state government’s decision to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the death of the TMC panchayat deputy chief in Birbhum’s Rampurhat and the retaliatory violence in which eight persons were killed.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
