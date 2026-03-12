Mamata says LPG crisis due to Centre’s ‘lack of planning’, to protest price hike

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Centre over disruptions in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply amid the West Asia conflict alleging that the government imposed restrictions without first ensuring adequate reserves of cooking gas and petroleum products in the country.

Attributing the situation to Centre’s “lack of planning”, Banerjee said, “Despite financial constraints, I want to give subsidies. But it won’t help because there is no LPG supply. From the village to the city, everyone is facing problems. I have called an emergency meeting with LPG dealers and officials at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday to discuss ways to address the situation. Some alternatives need to be considered. I will see what can be done.”

She also announced to launch a protest march in Kolkata next Monday over the rise in LPG prices.

Banerjee attributed the panic among consumers to the recent decision making a minimum 25-day gap mandatory between two LPG bookings, saying the announcement triggered unnecessary fear among people.

“Why did they say people will not get gas if 25 days have not passed between two bookings? That announcement itself created panic. One should think of alternatives before making such statements,” Banerjee said.

She also accused the Centre of prioritising politics over governance, referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

“Our demand to the Petroleum Ministry is that it should think about the people first. Gas supply is not in the hands of the state government. The Centre can conduct SIR and delete voters, but it cannot manage the country’s gas and oil reserves. Requirements of the commercial establishments, home cooking gas, mid day meals should be met. We want the Centre to take immediate action,” she said.

Reports of supply concerns have also triggered ripple effects in urban transport and food services, with autorickshaw fares reportedly increasing on some routes and eateries raising food prices due to higher fuel costs.

Banerjee said, “Those who have increased the price, their reasoning is correct. But people need to think. Alternatives should be thought of for the sake of people. We don’t have money, even then I want to help. The 25-day announcement was the biggest mistake. This is my objection. I will think of an alternative and then announce it.”

Banerjee also alleged that the lack of a proper policy framework was indirectly encouraging black marketeers.

Her remarks came amid growing concerns among commercial establishments over limited LPG supplies following disruptions in global energy supplies triggered by the West Asia conflict. People alleged that they are getting the LPG cylinders after 8-10 days of booking.

Meanwhile, Banerjee held a separate meeting with the oil companies at “Soujanyo” hall in Alipore on Wednesday. State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty was also present.