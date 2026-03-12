Mamata says LPG crisis due to Centre’s ‘lack of planning’, to protest price hike

Banerjee said, “Those who have increased the price, their reasoning is correct. But people need to think. Alternatives should be thought of for the sake of people. We don't have money, even then I want to help. The 25-day announcement was the biggest mistake. This is my objection. I will think of an alternative and then announce it.”
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Centre over disruptions in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply amid the West Asia conflict alleging that the government imposed restrictions without first ensuring adequate reserves of cooking gas and petroleum products in the country.
Attributing the situation to Centre’s “lack of planning”, Banerjee said, “Despite financial constraints, I want to give subsidies. But it won’t help because there is no LPG supply. From the village to the city, everyone is facing problems. I have called an emergency meeting with LPG dealers and officials at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday to discuss ways to address the situation. Some alternatives need to be considered. I will see what can be done.”
She also announced to launch a protest march in Kolkata next Monday over the rise in LPG prices.
Banerjee attributed the panic among consumers to the recent decision making a minimum 25-day gap mandatory between two LPG bookings, saying the announcement triggered unnecessary fear among people.
“Why did they say people will not get gas if 25 days have not passed between two bookings? That announcement itself created panic. One should think of alternatives before making such statements,” Banerjee said.
She also accused the Centre of prioritising politics over governance, referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
“Our demand to the Petroleum Ministry is that it should think about the people first. Gas supply is not in the hands of the state government. The Centre can conduct SIR and delete voters, but it cannot manage the country’s gas and oil reserves. Requirements of the commercial establishments, home cooking gas, mid day meals should be met. We want the Centre to take immediate action,” she said.
Story continues below this ad
Reports of supply concerns have also triggered ripple effects in urban transport and food services, with autorickshaw fares reportedly increasing on some routes and eateries raising food prices due to higher fuel costs.
Banerjee said, “Those who have increased the price, their reasoning is correct. But people need to think. Alternatives should be thought of for the sake of people. We don’t have money, even then I want to help. The 25-day announcement was the biggest mistake. This is my objection. I will think of an alternative and then announce it.”
Banerjee also alleged that the lack of a proper policy framework was indirectly encouraging black marketeers.
Her remarks came amid growing concerns among commercial establishments over limited LPG supplies following disruptions in global energy supplies triggered by the West Asia conflict. People alleged that they are getting the LPG cylinders after 8-10 days of booking.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, Banerjee held a separate meeting with the oil companies at “Soujanyo” hall in Alipore on Wednesday. State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty was also present.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More