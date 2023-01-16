scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Mamata says ‘it’s an order’ on Amartya ‘fit to be PM’ remark

The BJP has substantially reduced the vision of India and narrowed the understanding of the country as just Hindu India in such a way that it would be sad if there is no alternative to the saffron party, he added.

Mamata Banerjee, amartya sen, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress,West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsCM Mamata Banerjee

After Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the ability to be India’s next Prime Minister but it is yet to be seen whether she will be able to pull the forces of public dismay against the BJP, Trinamool Congress supremo on Sunday said that “his advice was an order”.

Soon after Sen’s interview, CM Banerjee, speaking to a news channel, responded, “Amartya Sen biswaborenyo pandit. Tnar porjobekkhon amader poth dekhay. Tnar upodesh amader kachhe aadesh. Desher bortoman poristhiti somporke tnar porjonekkhan o mulyaon nischoi soboike gurutuo diye bhabte hobe (Amartya Sen is a world-renowned intellectual. His insight shows us the path. His advice is an order for us. His insight and evaluation of the present situation of the country should be taken seriously by everyone).”

In an interview to news agency PTI, the 90-year-old economist asserted that it “would be a mistake” to think that the 2024 Lok Sabha election would be a one-horse race in favour of the BJP, and that the role of a number of regional parties would be “clearly important” for the upcoming general election.

Sen had said, “I think the DMK and TMC are important parties and the Samajwadi Party has some standing but whether that could be extended I do not know. It would be a mistake to take the dismissive view that there is no other party that can take the place of the BJP since it has established itself as a party with a vision that is inclined in the direction of Hindus over the rest of the country.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

The BJP has substantially reduced the vision of India and narrowed the understanding of the country as just Hindu India in such a way that it would be sad if there is no alternative to the saffron party, he added.

“If the BJP looks strong and powerful, it has many weaknesses too. I think other political parties will be able to come to a debate if they really try. I do not know enough to be able to dismiss the anti-BJP parties together,” he said.

On whether Banerjee could be the country’s next PM, Sen said she has the ability.

Advertisement

Sen expressed doubts about the Congress’ ability to win the 2024 elections, which he believes has “weakened”. He, however, said that it is the only party to provide an all-India vision.

“The Congress seems to have weakened a lot and I do not know how much somebody can rely on it. On the other hand, the Congress certainly provides an all-India vision which no other party can take over. Then again, there are divisions within the Congress,” he said.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya, meanwhile, said, “I pray for his (Amartya’s) good health. But he will see the defeat of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and the formation of the BJP government.”

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee are among the few names that are being promoted and discussed in the country’s political circles. The reason behind this is money and publicity. But the main challenge lies in uniting anti-BJP forces. In fact, the TMC has always helped the BJP.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 02:11 IST
Next Story

Kisan mazdoor committee lifts all dharnas in Punjab

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close