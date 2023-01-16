Mamata says ‘it’s an order’ on Amartya ‘fit to be PM’ remark

After Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the ability to be India’s next Prime Minister but it is yet to be seen whether she will be able to pull the forces of public dismay against the BJP, Trinamool Congress supremo on Sunday said that “his advice was an order”.

Soon after Sen’s interview, CM Banerjee, speaking to a news channel, responded, “Amartya Sen biswaborenyo pandit. Tnar porjobekkhon amader poth dekhay. Tnar upodesh amader kachhe aadesh. Desher bortoman poristhiti somporke tnar porjonekkhan o mulyaon nischoi soboike gurutuo diye bhabte hobe (Amartya Sen is a world-renowned intellectual. His insight shows us the path. His advice is an order for us. His insight and evaluation of the present situation of the country should be taken seriously by everyone).”

In an interview to news agency PTI, the 90-year-old economist asserted that it “would be a mistake” to think that the 2024 Lok Sabha election would be a one-horse race in favour of the BJP, and that the role of a number of regional parties would be “clearly important” for the upcoming general election.

Sen had said, “I think the DMK and TMC are important parties and the Samajwadi Party has some standing but whether that could be extended I do not know. It would be a mistake to take the dismissive view that there is no other party that can take the place of the BJP since it has established itself as a party with a vision that is inclined in the direction of Hindus over the rest of the country.”

The BJP has substantially reduced the vision of India and narrowed the understanding of the country as just Hindu India in such a way that it would be sad if there is no alternative to the saffron party, he added.

“If the BJP looks strong and powerful, it has many weaknesses too. I think other political parties will be able to come to a debate if they really try. I do not know enough to be able to dismiss the anti-BJP parties together,” he said.

On whether Banerjee could be the country’s next PM, Sen said she has the ability.

Sen expressed doubts about the Congress’ ability to win the 2024 elections, which he believes has “weakened”. He, however, said that it is the only party to provide an all-India vision.

“The Congress seems to have weakened a lot and I do not know how much somebody can rely on it. On the other hand, the Congress certainly provides an all-India vision which no other party can take over. Then again, there are divisions within the Congress,” he said.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya, meanwhile, said, “I pray for his (Amartya’s) good health. But he will see the defeat of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and the formation of the BJP government.”

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee are among the few names that are being promoted and discussed in the country’s political circles. The reason behind this is money and publicity. But the main challenge lies in uniting anti-BJP forces. In fact, the TMC has always helped the BJP.”