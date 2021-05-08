Mamata says COVID crisis result of central ministers doing no work in last 6 months; hits out at EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at the centre for pushing the country to “threshold of COVID destruction” as the union ministers didn’t do any work in the last six months except for visiting Bengal daily to capture power.

She reiterated that BJP was unable to accept the mandate of the people and inciting violence after completion of elections in Bengal.

Attacking Election Commission, the TMC supremo alleged that had the poll panel not “directly” helped the saffron party, they could not have won even 30 seats in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Banerjee was speaking in the assembly after TMC MLA Biman Bandyopadhyay was elected Speaker for the third time.

BJP which has emerged as the main opposition with 77 MLAs in the 294-member Bengal house boycotted the election of the speaker blaming the state government for post-poll violence in the state.

“To set up a double engine government, they have pushed India to the threshold of COVID-19 destruction. In the last six months, the central ministers have not done any work other than coming to Bengal everyday to capture power,” Banerjee said.

Incidentally, West Bengal has been witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 cases since early-April when the state was in mid of the eight-phase assembly elections with back-to-back rallies by several leaders and central ministers.

Within 15 days, the COVID-19 contagion in West Bengal shoot up by several thousand.

Banerjee slammed Narendra Modi government for spending a lot of money in building new Lok Sabha building, PM’s residence and other luxuries when the country is battling pandemic but not providing free vaccination to all the citizens of the coutry that would have cost them not more than Rs 30,000 crore.