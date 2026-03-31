Mamata says BJP conspiring with EC to manipulate voters’ list via Form 6, CEO says all charges to be probed
In a three-page letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP agents were submitting Form 6 applications of “outsiders” for the inclusion of new voters in the state.
As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission, accusing the poll panel of being involved with the BJP in a “grave conspiracy” of manipulating the electoral rolls in the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Tuesday said the poll panel was taking the complaints seriously and would investigate the matter.
In a three-page letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP agents were submitting Form 6 applications of “outsiders” for the inclusion of new voters in the state.
“It is a matter of deep concern that a constitutional authority such as the Election Commission of India appears to be undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people of Bengal… We are now witnessing what appears to be another coordinated attempt by the BJP, in conjunction with the ECI, to interfere with the democratic rights of the people. Credible reports indicate that a large number of Form 6 applications are being submitted by BJP agents at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and across several districts. These do not seem to be routine applications for voter inclusion but a mischievous ploy to include non-residents in the electoral roll,” the chief minister wrote.
The chief minister’s letter to the CEC comes a day after a TMC delegation, led by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, met CEO Agarwal and demanded CCTV footage of his office.
Speaking to reporters after a five-member TMC delegation, led by him, met the CEO, Abhishek said, “We have credible information that about 30,000 Form 6s were submitted to the CEO’s office in six to seven hours today, in clear violation of Supreme Court directives… Some have made videos and sent them to us. Form 6s are being stored on the second floor of the CEO’s office, and according to the rules, no one can submit more than 50 Form 6s.”
He claimed that a representative of a BJP leader brought a “sackful of Form 6” to the CEO’s office and demanded the CCTV footage.
Drawing parallels to elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, and suggesting a pattern of “voter hijacking” by the BJP, the chief minister wrote, “There are serious concerns that these applications may pertain to individuals who are not genuine residents of West Bengal and have no legitimate connection to the state. Similar patterns were reportedly observed prior to elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi.”
Calling it illegal, unconstitutional, and fundamentally undemocratic, she said it reflected mala fide intent and ill motive.
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The chief minister argued that the EC’s current actions violated the February 20, 2026, order of the Supreme Court, which mandated claims and objections regarding the voter list be adjudicated by judicial officers of “impeccable integrity.”
“It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has passed the order in view of the exceptional circumstances in the case of preparation of the final voter list by reason of the SIR. When such adjudication is in progress, the CEO has reportedly received nearly 30,000 applications under Form 6 for inclusion in the voter list. We reasonably apprehend that all these Applications under Form 6 would be allowed by the Election Commission without giving appropriate notice in the concerned booths and to all the political parties,” the letter read.
Addressing the allegations, CEO Agarwal said the poll panel was taking the complaints seriously and would investigate the matter.
“I will see where the agency has installed CCTV… I will check what is in the footage and then consider the matter further,” he told a local TV channel.
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The CEO clarified that individuals already on the adjudication list cannot apply through Form 6, which is meant solely for the inclusion of new names. All requests and complaints have been forwarded to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for verification, he said.
Agarwal also warned that those applying for inclusion of their names in the voters’ list under false pretences would face legal consequences.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More