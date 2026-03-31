Mamata says BJP conspiring with EC to manipulate voters’ list via Form 6, CEO says all charges to be probed

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission, accusing the poll panel of being involved with the BJP in a “grave conspiracy” of manipulating the electoral rolls in the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Tuesday said the poll panel was taking the complaints seriously and would investigate the matter.

In a three-page letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP agents were submitting Form 6 applications of “outsiders” for the inclusion of new voters in the state.

“It is a matter of deep concern that a constitutional authority such as the Election Commission of India appears to be undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people of Bengal… We are now witnessing what appears to be another coordinated attempt by the BJP, in conjunction with the ECI, to interfere with the democratic rights of the people. Credible reports indicate that a large number of Form 6 applications are being submitted by BJP agents at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and across several districts. These do not seem to be routine applications for voter inclusion but a mischievous ploy to include non-residents in the electoral roll,” the chief minister wrote.