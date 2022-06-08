Mamata: Ready to shed my blood but will never allow division of Bengal

AMID DEMANDS for separate states by BJP leaders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that she was ready to shed her own blood to thwart any such attempts to divide the state.

“The BJP is going around saying it will divide Bengal. With elections approaching, the BJP is raising demands for separate statehood. Sometimes, they are seeking ‘Gorkhaland’ and a separate state of North Bengal at other times. I am ready to shed my blood, but won’t ever allow the division of the state,” said Banerjee addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar district

The Chief Minister made the statement days after a separatist group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation’s (KLO) chief Jiban Singha released a video, dubbing the state government a “bohirgata” (outsider) and claiming Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy and Alipurduar MP John Barla were “supporters” of a separate Koch-Kamtapur state.

“Some leaders are threatening me with a bloodbath if I do let a separate state be formed out of North Bengal, I tell them if you have guts then point your gun at me. I have seen these before, so don’t try to intimidate me. I know how to deal with your guns,” said Banerjee, adding that “this is happening at the behest of the BJP”.

BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had raised a similar demand for carving out a separate state comprising West Bengal’s Jangalmahal area — including Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Birbhum and parts of Paschim Medinipur districts.

His party colleague and Alipurduars MP John Barla had last year demanded that north Bengal be turned into a separate state or be granted the status of a Union Territory to ensure infrastructure development in the region.

The party’s Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma, too, demanded the separation of the Darjeeling Hills from West Bengal.

Citing the state government’s order of early summer vacation in the government schools because of the intense heatwave in April, BJP Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh had then said the schools in north Bengal need not be shut as the region was experiencing “pleasant weather”. Earlier this month, BJP legislators from Matigara-Naxalbari and Dabgram-Phulbari Anandamay Barman and Shikha Chatterjee, respectively, spoke in the favour of designating North Bengal a Union Territory.

In the 2021 state Assembly polls, BJP bagged 30 of the 54 seats in the eight north Bengal districts even as the TMC retained power.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP bagged 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, including seven of the eight seats in north Bengal.

“I felt sad when the BJP won all seats in north Bengal by making false promises. But, never in my life, I will misunderstand you. What has BJP done to date, except for increasing prices? There are some shortcomings on my party’s part, for which please reprimand me, but do not think we are against you,” said Banerjee.

Countering the “fanning separatism” charges, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said his party never engaged in separatist politics. “The organisation (the separatist organisation) she is referring to was nurtured by her. When in power, the Left Front gave them birth and Mamata Banerjee nurtured them. If anyone is trying to flush out militancy, then it’s the Narendra Modi-led government. Our party never did any kind of separatist politics in Bengal,” said Sinha. — with PTI inputs