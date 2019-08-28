Mamata pulls up officers, tells them to ensure drinking water supply to villagers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a two-day visit to Bardhaman and Hooghly districts, Monday pulled up the local administration for allegedly cutting off the water supply to villagers and directed them to effectively implement the Sajal Dhara — the drinking water project — in their areas.

At an administrative review meeting, held at Gurap in Hooghly district, the Chief Minister said, “Many gram sabhas are asking for money for the maintenance of drinking water projects. I visited a village yesterday (Monday) and also enquired in other villages. The villagers told me that water supply has been cut off because they could not pay maintenance fees to the panchayat. Why will this happen? We do not take water tax from people. Then why will they have to pay?… The PHE (Public Health Engineering) Department is in charge of Sajal Dhara.

Why will panchayat maintain it and ask for money? I direct the PHE Department to immediately take full responsibility of the project, including its maintenance,” the CM told officials. She also took to task officials for delay in issuing SC/ST certificates to people, saying “there is a typical tendency for delay”.

“I have been receiving complaints that people are being harassed while they seek SC/ST certificates. They are being asked for documents of their grandfathers. Why is it so? The only birth certificate is needed and we all know that. There is a typical tendency for the delay,” she said.

Calling for regular monitoring of the process, the Chief Minister said, “Officials should ensure that a person gets his or her certificate in a day. Why should a person need to visit government offices several times for getting the certificates? Officers should hold camps and make sure that the certificates are promptly handed over to the applicants,” she added.

She also took stock of various development initiatives and government schemes in the two districts, besides meeting villagers. On Monday, after holding the review meeting in Bardhaman, she made a surprise visit to a tribal village and heard complaints from the residents.

“Those who have two-storey houses must not get a house under this scheme. The Block Development Officers need to check if there are any irregularities in the scheme,” she had told the officials at the meeting.