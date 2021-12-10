Mamata pulls up Mahua in public: party to decide who will contest election

Concerned by TMC infighting in Nadia ahead of the civic polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday pulled up Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra during an administrative meeting, saying ticket distribution would be decided by the party.

At the meeting, Banerjee asked the party’s Krishnanagar president (organisation), Jayant Shah, about a protest last month, which was allegedly led by Moitra’s supporters against him. They were protesting over the selection of beneficiaries for a housing scheme. Banerjee took exception to videos of the of protest that emerged on social media.

Pointing at Moitra, who attended the meeting, the TMC chief said: “Mahua, I want to give a clear message here. I don’t need to see who is against whom. If someone does not like a person, he or she sends some people for news on YouTube or in newspapers. This kind of politics can go for one day but not forever. It is not right to accept that the same person will be in the same place forever. When there is an election, the party will decide who will contest. There is no room for disagreement here. We should all work together.”

Moitra replied that she would prepare for a united political contest.

This was Banerjee’s first visit to Nadia after the Assembly poll results in May.

A senior TMC leader said Moitra, who is the party’s poll in-charge in Goa, may permanently be moved to the coastal state and relieved of her party responsibilities in Nadia.

The party leadership was not happy with the Assembly poll results in Nadia, of which TMC president was Moitra. The district has 17 Assembly seats, of which nine were won by the BJP.