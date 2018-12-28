Mamata pulls up district officials, police over ‘delay’ in providing housing to poor, flow of illegal firearms

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reprimanded the South 24 Parganas police for failing to check the entry of arms into the district. She also pulled up the administration over reports that people are yet to get houses under the state government housing scheme.

Chairing an administrative review meeting at Namkhana, the chief minister asked police officers whether measures were being taken to curb illegal activities. “Have you set up checkposts to curb the entry of bombs and arms? Involve local clubs in this exercise by organising community development programmes. They could give you information from time to time. You have to put an end to anti-social activities here at any cost,” she said.

The chief minister expressed displeasure at the performance of the district police, despite the creation of four police sub-divisions. “If you still cannot stop these activities, then who will? Take action immediately and check the entry of illegal arms into this district,” she said.

Mamata also asked government officers to check that no one gets commission while providing houses to people under the state housing scheme. “We will not tolerate if anyone takes commission while providing houses to the poor. Whoever it may be, we will not tolerate such activities. I will ask my officers to make sure such things do not take place,” she said.