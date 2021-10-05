Mamata oath: TMC govt invites, Dhankhar says wait for gazette

In a fresh standoff between the Raj Bhawan and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was invited to administer the oath to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an MLA on October 7, on Monday said he will wait till the official gazette notification on the Bhabanipur bypoll result is issued.

Speaking to reporters at the state Assembly, state minister Partha Chatterjee said, “We have requested the honorable Governor to administer oath to Mamata Banerjee on October 7 before noon. We want him to come to the state Assembly to administer the oath. We hope that by October 7, the gazette notification will be issued and he would honour our request by coming to the Assembly and administer the oath to Mamata Banerjee and two other MLAs.”

Banerjee has won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 58,835 votes and broken her own record from the constituency in 2011. The TMC bagged two other Assembly seats of Jangipur and Samserganj on Sunday.

The request by the state government was made after it was learnt that Dhankhar had withdrawn Speaker Biman Banerjee’s power to administer the oath of office to MLAs.

In reply to the state government’s request, the Governor said he will take a decision once the bypoll result was published in a notification and brought to his notice. “Raj Bhawan response on the administration of Oath/Affirmation to the Members elected to the WBLA in bye-election from 159-Bhabanipur A/C, and the adjourned poll in 56-Samserganj and 58-Jangipur A/Cs held on 30 September, 2021. Once Gazetted Governor would take call,” tweeted Dhankhar.

To remain chief minister, Banerjee needs to be sworn in as a member of the Assembly by November 4.