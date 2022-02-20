Mamata now set to give TMC Bengal committee a makeover

Fresh from constituting a new national working committee to put an end to infighting in the ranks, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is now set for a makeover of the existing state panel along similar lines.

According to sources in the ruling party, Banerjee wants to ring in changes to the state committee and bring in fresh faces.

A senior Trinamool leader said, “Mamata Banerjee has always wanted to bring fresh blood into the party. Charing the very first meeting of the national working committee (on Friday), she said she will soon put together a new state committee which will have new faces.” Trinamool sources said current state president Subrata Bakshi may no longer remain in his post and the likes of Samir Chakraborty, Pratima Mondol and current party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh may get plum posts in the new state committee. According to a section of party leaders, Banerjee might also bring a close aide of her nephew and Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee into the state panel.

Last week, the Trinamool chairperson formed a fresh national working committee of her party in a move aimed at sending a message of unity in the ranks. A senior Trinamool leader told this newspaper, “Formation of a new state committee will also send out a message of unity between the party’s old and new guards.” Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy informed on Saturday informed that the second meeting of the party’s National Working Committee will be held in Delhi.

Hitting out at the central government, he said, “Corruption at ABG Shipyard is a huge conspiracy. The central government wants to privatize companies such as the LIC. A conspiracy is also afoot to sell Bengal Chemicals.”