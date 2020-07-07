Mamata nod to filming reality shows

CM Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday. (Express) CM Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday. (Express)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said filming of reality television shows can resume in the state, provided there is no audience in the studio and a maximum of 40 crew members are involved.

The announcement came after a meeting at the state secretariat attended by representatives of Kolkata’s film and television industry. “We don’t have the permission to allow outdoor shootings owing to the guidelines of the government of India. But there are some alternatives. There are certain parks and lakes in and around Kolkata where outdoor shootings can happen. But we have to give more importance to indoor shooting,” she told the delegation.

‘Govt’s scanning app reflects patriotism’

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Monday unveiled a document scanning mobile application developed by the state’s Department of Information Technology and Electronics, saying it reflects patriotism. The launch came almost a week after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and CamScanner.

“I would always want to use a mobile application prepared on our own. It reflects patriotism. What Bengal thinks today, the whole country thinks tomorrow,” Banerjee said.

