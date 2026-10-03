‘False propaganda’: Suvendu questions Mamata’s 2021 Nandigram leg injury claim

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee had misrepresented her leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, citing a medical report that he said found “no evidence of fracture or dislocation”.
“The CID is investigating. Once the election code is lifted, we will investigate this false propaganda,” Adhikari said, addressing a press conference at Nabanna. The Model Code of Conduct is in force due to the bypolls scheduled to be held in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6, with counting on October 9.
“In 2021, the then chief minister insulted entire Nandigram. It was said that her leg had been broken. I have the report of the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences dated 11.03.2021…no evidence of fracture or dislocation of the leg. I am not saying anything more about this. We will inform you after the 9th,” Adhikari said, pointing to a document.
On Friday, addressing a gathering at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram II block—the same area where Banerjee was injured in March 2021—Adhikari said, “I went to the SSKM Hospital after becoming the chief minister. I am the president of the hospital committee since it falls under the jurisdiction of Bhabanipur (Assembly seat), from where I am an elected representative.”
“The X-ray plate is handed over to the patient concerned, but a copy of the report remains with the hospital. I now have that paper in my possession. She (Mamata Banerjee) was the chief minister then. Her doctors had written ‘no fracture’,” he added.
What happened in 2021?
On March 10, 2021, Banerjee, the then chief minister, had sustained injuries to her left leg and waist in the Reyapara area of Birulia in Nandigram during her election campaign. She had alleged that “four-five men” slammed the door of the car on whose footboard she was standing to greet people.
In a subsequent video message from the hospital, she recounted that the massive crowd pressed into her car while she was greeting supporters, causing her leg to get crushed and injured. She was officially diagnosed with severe bone and ligament injuries to her left ankle and foot, along with bruising and pain in her right shoulder, forearm, neck, and waist and was rushed back to Kolkata and admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital.
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Following extensive tests, Banerjee was discharged on March 12, 2021, with her left foot in a cast and continued her subsequent campaign in a wheelchair.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More