‘False propaganda’: Suvendu questions Mamata’s 2021 Nandigram leg injury claim

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district on Thursday. (Photo: PTI) Mamata Banerjee after being injured in Nandigram in 2021. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee had misrepresented her leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, citing a medical report that he said found “no evidence of fracture or dislocation”.

“The CID is investigating. Once the election code is lifted, we will investigate this false propaganda,” Adhikari said, addressing a press conference at Nabanna. The Model Code of Conduct is in force due to the bypolls scheduled to be held in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6, with counting on October 9.

“In 2021, the then chief minister insulted entire Nandigram. It was said that her leg had been broken. I have the report of the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences dated 11.03.2021…no evidence of fracture or dislocation of the leg. I am not saying anything more about this. We will inform you after the 9th,” Adhikari said, pointing to a document.