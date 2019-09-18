Mamata must help CBI if she is not protecting the top cop: BJP

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress over the ongoing probe in the Saradha Chit Fund case, the BJP on Tuesday said that the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should help the CID in “tracing” former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar or else fingers will be raised against them. The Trinamool hit back saying that BJP’s remark confirms that the CBI and ED are acting on the party’s order.

“An officer of a disciplined organisation should co-operate with another investigating agency. Responsibility also lies with the state government. The CBI has given letters to the state government and the DGP (director general of police) in this regard… The state government should co-operate. Mamata Banerjee should help the CBI. If not, fingers will be raised against the state government and Mamata-ji. People will say that she is protecting Rajeev Kumar,” BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said here.

He also said that the TMC supremo was aware that “Kumar’s arrest would ensure that half of her state cabinet end up in jail” in connection with the multi-crore scam.

He also alleged that CM’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday was “last-ditch bid to save Rajeev Kumar”.

“Earlier, on each and every issue, she used to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She even went on to say that she does not feel the need to respect Modiji as the prime minister. She didn’t attend the swearing-in ceremony, NITI Aayog meeting and the meeting of the chief ministers. Why is she seeking a meeting with PM Modi all of a sudden?… People are saying that it is strange that Mamataji is meeting Narendra Modi now. People are asking is it for Rajeev Kumar?” said Vijayvargiya.

The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of “trying to silence the Opposition”

“Someone from Madhya Pradesh is coming here and thinking that he will conquer Bengal. The manner in which he is saying what the CBI will do confirms our fear that the CBI and ED are being run by the BJP. They are trying to silence the entire Opposition,” TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said.

Terming the BJP’s claims as baseless, the TMC said Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister of a state was well within her rights to meet the Prime Minister to discuss developmental issues of the state. “BJP leaders should stop making baseless claims. In a federal structure, a chief minister of a state has every right to meet the Prime Minister. The proposed meeting is aimed at discussing developmental issues related to the state,” said a senior TMC leader.