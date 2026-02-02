Mamata moves Supreme Court against EC over SIR exercise, to meet CEC today

So far, the TMC supremo has written nearly half a dozen letters to the Chief Election Commissioner over the SIR exercise, calling the exercise a “farce” and harassment of people. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India and the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEo), apparently over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The plea was filed on January 28 late evening, said sources.

The same day, the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions in connection with the SIR exercise, had said that it would not extend the time for filing claims and objections for the revision in West Bengal.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a delegation of her party leaders to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.