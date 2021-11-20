Mamata may meet Modi in Delhi on Nov 22; pending funds, BSF on table

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 22. According to sources at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, the CM may raise pending Central funds as well the decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), among other issues in the meeting.

“During her earlier visit to the national capital, the chief minister had presented figures detailing the funds that the Centre owes to the state. She will present the data all over again during her meeting with the prime minister. She might also request the PM to reconsider the extension of the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15km to 50km,” a senior official at Nabanna said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently issued an order extending the BSF’s jurisdiction in border states, including West Bengal. The move sparked a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to Trinamool sources, the chief minister will be in the national capital till November 25. During her three-day visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo could also meet leaders of other national and regional parties as part of her continued efforts to force a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP.

However, it is not clear if she would call on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi this time.

A senior Trinamool leader said, “There could be some surprises during Didi’s Delhi visit. One or two big names in national politics may join the Trinamool during her three-day visit. The party is not yet ready to disclose the names.”

Sources in the ruling party further claimed that a senior BJP leader might join the Trinamool during Banerjee’s visit to the Capital.