Mamata misleading people on CAB, wants to turn Bengal into Pakistan: BJP

Sinha said the CAB and NRC were not against Muslims.(File) Sinha said the CAB and NRC were not against Muslims.(File)

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) that was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday midnight, BJP general secretary Rahul Sinha Tuesday accused her of misleading people on both the issues.

“The Chief Minister wants to turn West Bengal into Pakistan. Mamata Banerjee has a problem with the NRC and CAB because she fears to lose her vote bank of infiltrators from Bangladesh. Don’t believe in false campaign of the Trinamool Congress and other parties. The Bill will be passed in Rajya Sabha too,” he said, while addressing reporters in Kolkata.

Sinha added the CAB and NRC are not against Muslims. “We want to strongly spread a message that this Bill is in favour of refugees and not against the Muslims of India. It is against the infiltrators. Hence, no Muslim citizen of India needs to be fearful,” he said. “Congress divided the country for power. This Bill doesn’t talk about Hindus or Muslims at all,” he added.

After the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, the West Bengal BJP is planning to organise a thanksgiving programme for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It claims that the road to provide citizenship to persecuted refugees from Bangladesh will become easier in Bengal.

“The NRC and CAB will be implemented nationwide and West Bengal being a part of the country will have to undergo the implementation,” Sinha stated.

Banerjee, who has been stridently opposing the NRC and CAB, had said in Kharagpur on Monday that there was no need to worry as she would not allow them to be implemented in Bengal. “We will never ever allow NRC and CAB in Bengal. They (Centre) can’t just throw out a legal citizen of this country and turn him/her a refugee,” she had said.

Several opposition parties have termed the CAB communal and divisive, with Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App