Mamata met PM in bid to stop probe into graft cases, allege Congress and CPM

Opposition parties in the state alleged that on the pretext of attending a Niti Ayog meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to manage the BJP-led Centre to stop the investigations by central agencies in various graft cases, including the school jobs scam, to save her former education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress’s state president Adhir Chowdhury said, “Chief Minister goes to Delhi to manage things whenever there is a problem. She has gone to Delhi on the pretext of a Niti Aayog meeting to do the same thing (to manage) this time, too.”

Toeing the same line, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “BJP and TMC are the two sides of the same coin. So, there is nothing to wonder about. It was expected. She goes to Delhi whenever she is in a deep crisis. Moreover, TMC’s decision to abstain from the vice-presidential election was basically aimed at giving advantage to BJP.”

BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Whenever she is in trouble, she goes to Delhi for some peace.”

However, Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy said, “Had she not gone to Delhi, the Opposition would be saying that she did not follow the country’s federal structure. Now, she has gone, and they are shouting ‘setting’. What should she do?”

During the meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday, Banerjee raised various issues concerning her state, including GST dues and timely release of funds by the Centre under various schemes. The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of the meeting that lasted for about an hour.

Partha and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special court.