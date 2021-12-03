Mamata meets Adani, discusses investment prospects in Bengal

Business tycoon Gautam Adani on Thursday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the ‘Nabanna’ state secretariat and discussed investment opportunities in West Bengal.

After meeting with Banerjee, Adani tweeted, “Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022.”

Adani had gone to the secretariat with Mamata’s nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The meeting in the chief minister’s chamber lasted for one and a half hours.

Mamata on Thursday returned from her two-day tour of Mumbai where she met political leaders and celebrities.

After taking oath for a third time as chief minister in May, Mamata said her main target was industrialisation of the state.

A senior official said, “The chief minister has started her homework early for the upcoming BGBS in April, 2022. With this in mind, the chief minister had gone to Mumbai and met Adani Group (officials).”