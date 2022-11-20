scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Mamata likely to meet PM on Dec 5 to press for release of state’s dues

During her interaction with the PM, Banerjee is likely to press for the release of the state's dues. The Centre has recently issued Rs 584 crore out of the total of Rs 5,500 crore allocated to the state for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. Under the project, 857 kilometres of roads will be constructed in the first phase.

CM Mamata Banerjee could also draw PM Narendra Modi's attention to the issue of erosion by the Ganga in areas close to the Farakka barrage, said sources. Express Archive

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a Chief Ministers’ meeting called by the PM in Delhi on December 5, said sources with Nabanna, the state secretariat.

According to sources, Banerjee may also discuss with the PM the 100-day (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) work arrears. According to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, the Center has stopped releasing money for NREGA since December last.

“State Panchayat Minister Pradeep Majumdar recently visited Delhi, where he held a meeting with Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on the state’s dues under various projects. Discussions were also held on releasing funds for the 100-day work scheme and the construction of village roads. However, the central government has not yet given any message to the state about the 100-day work arrears that have mounted to Rs 7,000 crore since December last,” said a senior state official.

Besides, Banerjee could also draw the PM’s attention to the issue of erosion by the Ganga in areas close to the Farakka barrage, said sources, adding that the river erodes several acres every year, posing a serious problem to the locals in Maldah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. Seeking a permanent solution to the problem, the Chief Minister recently wrote a letter to the PM.

According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee has the plan to visit South 24 Parganas district next week to take stock of the areas affected by the erosion.

