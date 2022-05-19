Mamata lashes out at PM over fuel price hike

Hitting out at the Centre over the hike in domestic gas and fuel prices, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of “looting” the common people.

She also accused the Narendra Modi government of engineering communal disturbances to divert people’s attention from the issues affecting them such as price rise.

“The Centre is looting the common people by hiking prices of domestic gas, petrol and diesel… It’s an anti-people government. They have earned over Rs 17 lakh crore by raising fuel and gas prices,”

Banerjee claimed at a Trinamool Congress programme at Medinipur College grounds here. Banerjee is on a tour of the western distric.