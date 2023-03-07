Mamata lashes out at govt staff demanding further hike in DA: ‘How much more do they want?’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the state government employees for holding demonstrations and strike in support of their demand for increase in dearness allowance, claiming that her was already giving them 105 per cent DA.

Speaking on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session in the West Bengal Assembly, the chief minister said, “I am giving 105 per cent DA. How much more do you (employees) want? State government employees have different pay scales from central employees. If you don’t like me, kill me.”

She added, “DA was hardly paid during the the CPI(M) government. We will be able to reduce debt only if we stop pension. I want to know from the Opposition parties whether we should stop pension on which Rs 1.79 lakh crore is being spent. Money will not descend from the skies. We give everything for free.”

In the state Budget, presented by the Minister of State for Finance on February 15, the government announced a 3 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners.

Following the chief minister’s statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said the government was bound to give DA to government employees.

At the protest site where the BJP MLA from Nandigram went to show solidarity with the protesting employees, Adhikari said, “We are also with the employees. They have won case in the High Court. We are the main opposition party in the Assembly. Our moral support will be with them.”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the Trinamool Congress chief for her remarks, saying the chief minister was “disrespecting” government employees and that seeking a hike in dearness allowance was their “right”.

“The chief minister must ensure that government employees do not feel deprived. They have been holding demonstrations in the city demanding pending dearness allowance. It is a legitimate demand and we as a party extend our support to them. They have also called for a strike on Friday. As a policy, we don’t support a strike but we do support their fight for justice,” said Majumdar.

Several party leaders from the CPM and the Congress have visited the dharna site to show their solidarity with the protesting employees.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Assembly session, the state cabinet held a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

In the meeting, the cabinet decided to hire 1,700 employees for madrasa education, it is learnt. The Agriculture Department will recruit over hundred employees, it was decided.