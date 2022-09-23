Mamata inaugurates reconstructed Tallah bridge, says more flyovers in the pipeline

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that during the 11 years of her rule the state government developed the city’s infrastructure by constructing several new flyovers and is cooperating in several Metro Rail projects initiated during her tenure as the rail minister.

Inaugurating the reconstructed 750-metre-long Tallah rail overbridge, also known as Hemanta Setu, an arterial link between the central part of the city and its northern part and suburbs, the Chief Minister called it a Durga Puja gift to the people.

Several new flyovers are in the pipeline, including one between Tallah and Dunlop crossing in the northern half of the city, she said.

Representatives from the Railways were also present on the occasion.

Banerjee said the state government had spent Rs 540 crore for the reconstruction of the vital bridge and had paid Rs 90 crore to the Railways for the demolition of a vital stretch of it that was over the rail tracks. “I had expected Railways would offer us some concessions for this work,” she said.

She said the state government wants to buy the railway land adjacent to the bridge to build houses for the 145 families who were displaced during the reconstruction phase. “If that is not possible, the government will arrange accommodation for them on PWD land nearby area,” she said.

A group of displaced people on Thursday visited the inaugural function venue and protested, demanding houses for them. Police, however, dispersed them.

“Before reconstructing the bridge, we had to demolish the old bridge. Railways took four months for that. Thereafter, the work progressed quickly, but then we had Covid,” said Mamata. The reconstruction of the bridge took nearly two and a half years.