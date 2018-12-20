Mamata in favour of possible SP-RLD-BSP seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed the possibility of the SP, BSP and RLD entering into a seat sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as reported in some sections of the media.

“It is a local compulsion. We appreciate that. So what if Congress is not a part of the alliance there? There are some places where Congress is fighting alone, in some places the regional parties are strong. So it depends on social and political compulsions in the state,” Mamata said while speaking to reporters at Nabanna.

The comments from the chief minister came amid reports that all three parties in Uttar Pradesh have agreed to a seat sharing agreement without the Congress.

The chief minister also said it was not the right time to decide the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate. “I am not alone. We are working together. So whatever all the political parties who have come together will decide, we will accept that. Now is not the right time. Let us hope for the day when there will be a good change,” she said.