‘Every central agency sold out like in Chaitra sale’: Mamata hits out at BJP over voters’ name deletion

Hitting out at the Centre over the deletion of voter names under the SIR exercise in the poll-bound state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that every national agency was “dancing to the tunes of BJP” and compared the political climate to Bengali year-end “Chaitra sale”.
Addressing an election rally at Tentulia in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said, “Ninety lakh names have been deleted from the voter lists. The tribunals have not even started working yet. No agency in the country is neutral. Every central agency is dancing to the tunes of the BJP. It seems that everything has been sold out like in the Chaitra sale.”
Alleging that the deletion of names was a “calculated move”, Banerjee said, “Out of 90 lakh names that have been deleted, 60 lakh are Hindus and 30 lakh are Muslims. Mota Bhai has deleted voters indiscriminately. You can trust a snake once, but you can’t trust the BJP.”
Banerjee further claimed that in the NRC exercise in Assam, out of 19 lakh names delisted, 13 lakh were Hindus and 6 lakh were Muslims.
She urged those affected by SIR to appeal before the tribunals and assured legal support to ensure legitimate voters are re-enrolled.
“I will not allow NRC in Bengal. There will be no detention camps in Bengal till I am in power,” Banerjee said.
Raising concern over the safety of Bengal’s migrant workers in the BJP-ruled states, Banerjee said, “You (BJP) cannot protect Bengal’s people in other states, but promise a ‘Sonar Bangla’ at rallies. You should dream of a ‘Sonar Bangla’ only after ensuring security for people of West Bengal in BJP-ruled states. We will first have to win Bengal, then we will have to win Delhi.”
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Turning her focus to the polling process, she dubbed the Election Commission as the “BJP vanish washing commission’ and urged supporters to be hyper-vigilant on the counting day.
“If they tamper with the EVMs, demand their replacement. You have been made to stand in queues for Aadhaar cards and SIR. I request you to wait to cast your vote if you see the EVM has malfunctioned. Press all the buttons on the EVMs to check for foul play. I don’t trust them,” she said.
Asking the electorate to consider her as the TMC’s candidate in all 294 seats in the state, Banerjee said, “If you want a Trinamool Congress government under my leadership, then consider me the candidate in all seats.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More