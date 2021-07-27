Mamata has gone to Delhi to relax, parry queries on violence: Ghosh

On a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi, the BJP on Monday alleged that she had gone to the national capital to “relax” and evade criticism over post-poll violence and illegal Covid vaccination camps.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Banerjee’s efforts to unite Opposition parties would not succeed.

“Mamata Banerjee is facing criticism for post-poll violence, fake vaccination camps and other issues. She now wants to relax and get some relief from the pressures for some days. That’s why she has gone to Delhi. She is also meeting the Prime Minister to seek financial help for the state,” Ghosh told reporters.

Ghosh said, “Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she held a public meeting with Opposition leaders at Brigade Parade Grounds. After the election, all those parties lost relevance in politics and the Trinamool Congress also lost seats. This time as well, her efforts will not succeed.”

Before leaving for Delhi for a five-day visit, Banerjee on Monday held a special Cabinet meeting.