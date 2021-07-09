Mamata govt’s performance better than Left’s, Bengal doing better now: BJP MLA

In an embarrassment to the BJP, its MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri on Thursday said that the incumbent TMC government has done well in terms of the development of the state as compared to the 34 years of the Left Front rule.

Asked to comment on the performance of Finance Minister Amit Mitra as compared to his predecessor Ashim Dasgupta, Lahiri said, “This is a very difficult question to answer. I know both of them so well. But, I believe that West Bengal is doing better under the present TMC government in terms of development.”

However, taking part in a debate on the state government’s Budget proposal in the Assembly, he said, “The accounts of the state government should be scrutinised properly by the CAG. Debts also need to be reduced.”

“The state government should also divulge the details of the Centre-sponsored schemes which are in force in West Bengal,” he added.