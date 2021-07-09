scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Mamata govt’s performance better than Left’s, Bengal doing better now: BJP MLA

Asked to comment on the performance of Finance Minister Amit Mitra as compared to his predecessor Ashim Dasgupta, Ashok Lahiri said, “This is a very difficult question to answer. I know both of them so well. But, I believe that West Bengal is doing better under the present TMC government in terms of development."

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 9, 2021 1:00:05 am
Ashok Lahiri is an economist. (Express)

In an embarrassment to the BJP, its MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri on Thursday said that the incumbent TMC government has done well in terms of the development of the state as compared to the 34 years of the Left Front rule.

Asked to comment on the performance of Finance Minister Amit Mitra as compared to his predecessor Ashim Dasgupta, Lahiri said, “This is a very difficult question to answer. I know both of them so well. But, I believe that West Bengal is doing better under the present TMC government in terms of development.”

However, taking part in a debate on the state government’s Budget proposal in the Assembly, he said, “The accounts of the state government should be scrutinised properly by the CAG. Debts also need to be reduced.”

Click here for more

“The state government should also divulge the details of the Centre-sponsored schemes which are in force in West Bengal,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement