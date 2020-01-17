‘Mamata govt turning non-issue into political row’

Anurag Thakur in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Anurag Thakur in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Thursday slammed the Opposition parties for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said the protest was aimed at hiding their failures.

The Union minister, who was in the city to attend an interactive session organised by various chambers of commerce, also questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was introduced by her husband and then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the Assam Accord in 1985.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Thakur said, “We have to decide if NPR (National Population Register) was held earlier in the country, then what is the problem to hold it now?… The Mamata Banerjee government could not come out of the corruption charges against it and are trying to make a non-issue a political issue.”

He said, “I want to ask the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) and other ministers – whether they can show a word in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which says citizenship will be taken away?”

The minister said out of the 325 universities in the country, protests were held only in a handful of them.

“Political parties are using students to serve their political interests. Left students’ organisations have turned JNU into their political den. They are preventing genuine students from pursuing higher studies by vandalising the server room at JNU. Let there be a probe to unearth the truth,” he added.

