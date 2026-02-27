Mamata govt to provide Home Guard job to families of SIR victims

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee had written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar seeking compensation for the families of the deceased

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataFeb 27, 2026 06:08 AM IST
At an SIR camp in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)
The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday decided to provide government jobs to a member of each of the families of the persons who died during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

According to officials, the government has decided to provide Home Guard jobs to the family members.

Announcing the decision, the All India Trinamool Congress wrote on X, “The coercive, unplanned, and utterly heartless SIR exercise has already claimed innocent lives, ordinary people pushed to the brink by unbearable stress, panic, and crushing workload.”

“From the very first day, Smt. @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc have led the fierce, unrelenting fight against this sinister plot to disenfranchise Bengal’s voters. They stood firmly with the grieving families, offering every possible support and solace. Now, in a profoundly humane and compassionate move, Didi’s Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkaar has decided to provide government employment to all 61 bereaved families who lost their loved ones because of this disastrous SIR. This is the difference between ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to make people bleed and ‘Didi Ki Guarantee’ to heal their wounds,” the post added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar seeking compensation for the families of the deceased. However, after no response from the ECI over the matter, she had said her government would arrange compensation. She had also accompanied the “SIR-affected” families to Delhi earlier this month.

Last year, Banerjee had announced to give Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 39 people who, she claimed, have died in the state due to “SIR-induced panic”, including cases of suicide.

 

