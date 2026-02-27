Mamata govt to provide Home Guard job to families of SIR victims

The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday decided to provide government jobs to a member of each of the families of the persons who died during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

According to officials, the government has decided to provide Home Guard jobs to the family members.

Announcing the decision, the All India Trinamool Congress wrote on X, “The coercive, unplanned, and utterly heartless SIR exercise has already claimed innocent lives, ordinary people pushed to the brink by unbearable stress, panic, and crushing workload.”

“From the very first day, Smt. @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc have led the fierce, unrelenting fight against this sinister plot to disenfranchise Bengal’s voters. They stood firmly with the grieving families, offering every possible support and solace. Now, in a profoundly humane and compassionate move, Didi’s Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkaar has decided to provide government employment to all 61 bereaved families who lost their loved ones because of this disastrous SIR. This is the difference between ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to make people bleed and ‘Didi Ki Guarantee’ to heal their wounds,” the post added.