Mamata govt to introduce online system to ‘ease property mutation’

The Mamata Banerjee government on Monday decided to introduce an online system to ease the process of property mutation and check illegal practices. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Mamata announced a number of decisions which the Cabinet has cleared. She also said that e-commerce giant Flipkart will invest Rs 991 crore in West Bengal to set up a logistics hub.

“Every year, 12 lakh people have to do mutation for buying or selling land. Sometimes, the process can be cumbersome and inconvenient for people. Hence, the state government has taken the revolutionary decision to make the process fully online. People will no longer need to go to Block Land Reform (BLR) office physically for this purpose,” Mamata said.

The state government has already waived mutation fee on agricultural land and khajna tax on agricultural land. “Even affidavits can be self-certified now,” she added. The cabinet has also taken a decision to regularise land ownership in Midnapore’s Khas Mahal where over one lakh people have been living without valid documents for more than 70 years.

Khas Mahal is government land, which is leased out to individuals for residential purposes for a fixed period of time. “The government has also given a go ahead to regularisation of settlers on 1,618 acres of khas mahal land in Kharagpur. One lakh people will benefit because of this decision. Meanwhile, our government has already provided long-term settlement to 462 families in Alipurduar. Settlement of others is also under process. Refugee colonies under the purview of the state government are already being regularised. The government has requested the Centre to regularise the colonies under their jurisdiction,” she said. The CM also announced that about 1,000 applications have been received for fresh investment in the leather sector.