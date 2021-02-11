Mamata govt has not done anything for farmers, tribals: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government had not done anything for the welfare of farmers and Adivasis in the state.

“The Mamata Banerjee government has done nothing for the welfare of farmers and tribal people. It has only indulged in politics of appeasement, corruption and strong-arm tactics. In the coming elections, Mamata Banerjee will go out of power and the lotus [the BJP’s symbol] will bloom here,” Nadda said at a “cha chakra [chat over a cup of tea]” event at a village in Paschim Medinipur district.

Nadda said the Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan schemes would be made available once the BJP forms government in Bengal. “On one hand, there is Narendra Modi who wants the progress of Bengal, and on the other, there is Mamata Banerjee, who wants to stop all development projects. The prime minister during his visit to the state recently dedicated to the nation oil, gas and road projects worth more than Rs 4,700 crore. Rs 25,000 crore has been allotted to the state in the Union Budget to construct and upgrade roads by the Modi government. We will ensure all-round development of West Bengal,” he added.

On Tuesday, Nadda had flagged off two “parivartan yatras” from Birbhum and Jhargram districts.