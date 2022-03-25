scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
‘Mamata govt fabricating case’: BJP on arrest of TMC leader

The Congress and CPM too criticised the state police for waiting for an instruction from the Chief Minister to act in a murder case.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 25, 2022 4:42:48 am
Suvendu Adhikari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata Banerjee, Anarul Hossain, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal government, Birbhum killings, Birbhum violence, West Bengal violence, Calcutta HC, CFSL, 8 dead in Birbhum violence, Birbhum violence deaths, Indian ExpressSuvendu Adhikari tweeted saying the govt is dictating who are at fault in the case

The BJP on Thursday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for allegedly “fabricating a case” over the Birbhum killings.

The statement came after the police arrested arrested TMC’s Rampurhat block president Anarul Hossain in connection with the case at the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Can someone instruct an investigating agency to fabricate a case? Rather than directing the investigating agency to conduct a fair investigation and gather evidence that incriminates the real perpetrators, @MamataOfficial is pronouncing & dictating who are at fault,” he said in a tweet.

The Congress and CPM too criticised the state police for waiting for an instruction from the Chief Minister to act in a murder case.  State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said “It is like giving a lollipop to the people. It is like Anarul has been told to stay in jail for some time as a damage-control exercise. This is being done under pressure.”

CPM state secretary Mohammad Salim said, “Mamata Banerjee said that Anarul did not send police to the area following repeated pleas from the affected families. This means that Anarul controlled the police and  TMC leaders in several blocks have control over police and miscreants.”

Addressing reporters in New Delhi,  party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the killings had parallels with atrocities in Nazi concentration camps. “This is Bengal files of political killings and revenge. Mamata Banerjee is showing no mamata (affection) but acting like nirmam (cruel).”

