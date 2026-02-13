Mamata govt announces Rs 1,500 monthly allowance under Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026 – check eligibility, how to apply

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026: The West Bengal government has announced that its new scheme, ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’, will be launched from April 1. The scheme was earlier scheduled to be introduced in August. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that applications for the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme will open from February 15.
Here’s a look at who is eligible for the scheme and how to apply:
Banglar Yuva Sathi eligibility
In the interim budget 2026, the West Bengal government announced the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme to provide financial support to individuals aged 21-40 who have passed secondary school until they secure employment. In addition, the applicant must also be a resident of West Bengal to be eligible for the financial assistance.
However, those who are already receiving benefits under other state government welfare schemes, apart from the scholarships (Aikyasree, Medhasree, smart card schemes like ‘Sikhasree’ and Swami Vivekananda merit-cum-scholarship), would not be eligible for the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme.
Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme: How to apply
The applications for the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme will be distributed and accepted at each assembly constituency-based camps from February 15 to February 26. In addition, the sample application forms can also be downloaded from the official website at wbsportsandyouth.gov.in.
Banglar Yuva Sathi documents required
The applicant will have to submit photocopies of various documents including bank’s passbook, ID proof, Class 10 certificates, and a passport size photo, among others.
