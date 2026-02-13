Mamata govt announces Rs 1,500 monthly allowance under Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026 – check eligibility, how to apply

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026: The West Bengal government has announced that its new scheme, ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’, will be launched from April 1. The scheme was earlier scheduled to be introduced in August. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that applications for the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme will open from February 15.

Here’s a look at who is eligible for the scheme and how to apply:

Banglar Yuva Sathi eligibility

In the interim budget 2026, the West Bengal government announced the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme to provide financial support to individuals aged 21-40 who have passed secondary school until they secure employment. In addition, the applicant must also be a resident of West Bengal to be eligible for the financial assistance.